GUJRANWALA: Cantt police have arrested four members of a bike lifter gang, and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles from them. The police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested accused including Imran, Zulifqar, Rizwan, and Riaz. The police recovered 25 motorcycles and illegal arms from them. On the other hand, a couple was injured by robbers for showing resistance to house robbery at Dhulley. It was reported that two armed men entered the house of Afaq Ahmed and looted gold ornaments and cash. Afaq and his wife Hina showed resistance at which the dacoits attacked them with a knife and hammer and fled away.

Both Afaq and his wife Hina were shifted to DHQ Hospital while Dhulley police started investigation.

DBA ANNOUNCES PROTEST

The District Bar Association has announced to protest on 7th November, in front of Lahore High Court for not establishing a LHC bench at Gujranwala. DBA President Noor Muhammad Mirza told that a caravan in this regard would depart from Session Court Gujranwala for Lahore on 7th November at 8am and a protest would be staged in front of Lahore High Court to record the demand of LHC bench at Gujranwala.