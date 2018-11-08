Share:

LAHORE - Body of a 45-year-old man was found in a drain of Badami Bagh area. Police shifted the body to the Edhi Foundation. Postpartum has been conducted and police were now looking for the relatives of the deceased.

The body bore torture marks and partially decomposed, according to police sources. Meanhwile, police claimed to have booked 36 drug sellers around the educational institutions in Lahore. Police confiscated heavy amount of cocaine, heroin, weed and alcohol from the drug dealers. They claimed educational institutions should cooperate with lawmen to indentify the rackets in their institutions and drive against the drug sellers in schools, colleges and universities will continue.