Share:

BEIJING - A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wednesday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China as successful and said both countries agreed to work together to implement all the agreements signed during the visit and further elevate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The spokesman once again declined to quantify the financial assistance China is willing to provide to Pakistan.

“We believe, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit has been very successful. We are very satisfied with the results,” Hua Chunying said during his regular briefing held here.

The two sides agreed to work together to implement all agreements and further elevate their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” she said in response to a question asked by APP foreign correspondent in China.

The spokesperson said the joint statement issued after conclusion of the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a full picture of the outcome of the tour.

Highlighting the major outcomes achieved during the visit, she said it had deepened the friendship between the two leaders because it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit after he assumed his office this year. “President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese leaders held very friendly exchanges with him and established good working relations,” she added.

Hua Chunying remarked that the visit also consolidated the special friendly relations between the two countries, adding, “We believe, our ties have withstood the test of time and domestic and international changes.”

She said the two sides agreed to strengthen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a closer community with a shared destiny. The spokesperson said the visit expanded communications between the two countries and added the two leaders agreed to exchange views on bilateral relations and also to establish a strategic dialogue mechanism between the foreign ministers of the two countries to coordinate on bilateral relations and cooperation.

She said the visit would consolidate practical cooperation and friendly exchanges, adding ”The two sides will move forward the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to expand the projects under this flagship project.”

She said the two countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in economy, trade, finance, science and technology, agriculture, people to people exchanges and signed over a dozen cooperation documents.

The spokesperson said the visit had strengthened the coordination between the two sides on regional and international affairs. “We stressed the importance of multilateralism, free trade, and win-win cooperation.”

About any immediate financial assistance promised by the Chinese government to help ease Pakistan’s economic challenges, she said Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic partners. The two sides enjoyed a very good relationship and this relationship had been operating at a very high level.

Hua Chunying informed the Chinese side had been offering assistance to Pakistan within the best of its capacity, adding “In future, in the light of Pakistan’s needs and by the mutual agreement, we will continue to offer our help economically and also in the sector of people’s livelihood,” she concluded.