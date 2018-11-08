Share:

LOS ANGELES-George Clooney is auctioning off his Harley Davidson motorbike as part of the Home for Our Troops Veterans Day Celebrity Auction.

The 57-year-old actor is set to say goodbye to his 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harley Davidson as it has gone up for auction on an eBay listing set up by the Home for Our Troops charity, where the money goes towards building custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

George is said to be parting with his bike after he was involved in a scary crash on his scooter in Italy in July, where he was thrown from the vehicle after colliding with a car, and suffered slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one knee and arm.

A product description for the auctioned bike reads: ‘’Ever since George Clooney’s motorcycle accident, his wife Amal has told him he’s off two wheels for good. George just bought a brand new dresser Harley with only 25 MILES ON THE ODOMETER!- all yours if you win the bidding. You’re responsible for pickup in Los Angeles. George will even sign it for you!!!’

As of the time of writing, the motorbike currently has no bids, and the starting price is set at $25,000. The auction ends in just under nine days time. Following his crash, the ‘Money Monster’ star was looked after by his wife Amal Clooney, whom he married in 2014 and has has one-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with, at their Italian home.

A source at the time said: ‘’Amal wouldn’t leave his side. It was obvious that she was concerned.’’

And it was said that during the accident, George was thrown 20 foot in the air, and the force of his impact with the car shattered his helmet.

The insider added: ‘’George was doing 60 MPH when a car suddenly pulled in front of him. Clooney was thrown from his bike and his helmet struck the car’s windshield, causing it to shatter. The force of the impact actually broke his helmet. George was hurled 20 feet in the air ... he was actually propelled over the car he hit.’’