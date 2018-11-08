Share:

LAHORE - Provincial ministers, advisors and PTI leaders called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday. During the meeting, early completion of development projects and public welfare initiatives came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that PTI government was materializing a revolution of development and prosperity in the province. “We believe in the concept of composite development and rural areas will also be developed alongside cities”, he said, adding that latest health and educational facilities were fundamental rights of every citizen and government will ensure to give this right to everyone.

He said that public representatives were also being consulted about development schemes. “The foundation of durable development has been laid in the new Pakistan by the PTI government. I could not go home for timely completion of 100 day agenda and I want to solve the problems of the people living across the province. The people are my real asset and I have been working hard to solve their problems”, the chief minister observed. Those who called on the chief minister included provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ch. Zaheer ud Din, assembly members namely Umer Aftab, Khurram Ijaz, Niaz Khan, Alamdar Hussain Qureshi, Nazir Chohan, advisor Aun Ch. and PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday to review the overall situation of law and order in the province. He was given a detailed briefing in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that every possible step should be taken to protect the life and property of the people. He directed that concerted efforts should be made to further improve the law and order and made it clear that protection of the masses will be ensured.

He said indiscriminate action should be continued against violators of law and police should efficiently perform its duties to curb the criminals.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, IG Police, ACS (home) and high officials of law enforcement agencies