Share:

LAHORE-A casual yet elegant coffee lounge of Park Lane hotel serves signature cakes, ice creams, pastries, and la carte menu specialties, making it an ideal venue for friends and families to gather over quick bites with drinks or a cup of coffee.

One can simply swing by their lounge to make their day exciting with some really tasty lunch items. If you’ve not been here, you’re missing out on something really good.

We tried the newly introduced Monte Carlo Sandwich which was served fresh and had amazing flavours for the sandwich lovers. The bread was butter soaked topped with its main ingredient potato marinated with chicken and spices with a boiled egg on top. The recipe was served with fresh veggies and variety of sauces including tartar, barbeque and seven seas.

The second recipe we tried was the sizzling chocolate brownie. The brownie was chewy and soft, topped with vanilla ice cream scoop served on a hot plate. The chocolate sauce starts to sizzle as soon as it’s poured on the hot plate. For the first time, the hot chocolate sauce didn’t burn my tongue.