Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar is determined to correct the wrongs that the workers and supporters of the Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) had done to the lives and properties of the ordinary people. The intervention of the CJP in the issue is not an infringement upon the domain of other organs of the state.

The gravity of the situation demanded that the judiciary also had a look into the matter, as the violent protests were not only challenging the writ of the state. The demonstrations, which were a show of vandalism, affected the common man the most. Thanks to the reports media and social media sites that helped in the circulation of clips showing miscreants damaging public properties and creating a public nuisance.

Compensating the common man cannot materialise unless directions from the top are issued to the concerned departments. However, it will be more appropriate if the protestors pay for the damages to the lives and properties of the people. Making the participants in the protests pay for the harm caused to the ordinary people will serve the purpose of deterrence.

While the CJP has ordered the federal and provincial governments to submit reports before the court within three days, the actual issue will be finding the victims and the process of compensating the people. We have seen that the method of paying people for their losses is a tiresome process. Many bureaucratic hurdles are created in the process. People do not deserve to go through another round of difficulties and nuisance. Directing the concerned authorities to act swiftly in this regard will also be needed.

However, if it is not possible to make the protestors pay for the losses of the common man, it is then the government’s responsibility, after signing a weak agreement with the TLP that was a total capitulation to its unjust and unreasonable demands, to at least ensure those caught in the crossfire are reimbursed.