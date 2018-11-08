Share:

SUKKUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have directed for completing the incomplete development schemes in the province first instead of starting the new development schemes.

These views were expressed by Sindh Minister for Works and Services Department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while talking to the media during his visit of central prison Sukkur on Wednesday.

He further said that the prisoners presently inside the jail were excess than the jail capacity therefore the barracks of jail may be increased where all required facilities may be provided. He said that old law may be got updated while medical facilities of the prisoners may also be updated.

The problems of prisoners facing inside the jail during winter and summer seasons may be got resolved, he said and added that the work of the boundary wall of the central prison Sukkur may be got completed on priority basis. Nasir further said that the problems of the residential jail colony while problems of the salaries of jail staffs would be got resolved.

In replying a question about the statement of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said that Fawad Chaudhry was going to try himself as Fasad Chaudhry. He said that when it was clear crystal that the position of the PPP in Sindh province quite strong while position of the centre was seeing very weak.

He said that the prime minister treat the Sindh province as part of the federal government who was also prime minister of Sindh. He said that no federal project was given to Sindh during the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government.

He said that the Sindh government would have no any objection if the present federal government would do development work in Sindh, adding that Sindh government would extend complete cooperation in it. He said that the work of safe city in Karachi was delaying due to interference of the NAB, adding that the tenders were called online for ensure transparency of the tenders.

He said that the PPP wants that present government may complete five year tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but people of the PTI were trying to create unhealthy conditions for themselves.

In replying a question about situation of Tharparkar, the minister said that conditions of Tharparkar were now better, adding that efforts were being made to bring more improvement. He said that due to efforts of Sindh government the death ratio of children in Thar has been decreased.

Earlier, the minister visited the jail hospital established inside the central prison Sukkur for provision of healthcare facilities to the prisoners and inquired from the jail prisoners admitted in the hospital about provision of medical facilities from the hospital administration.