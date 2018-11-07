Share:

KAMALIA-Anti Corruption Inspector Ashfaq Rasool along with his team arrested Kamalia City police Sub Inspector M Boota on a complaint filed by a citizen here the other day. The suspect was arrested red-handed while receiving a sum of Rs10,000 for conducting a raid in an abduction case. The Anti Corruption Establishment filed a case, and produced the accused in a local magisterial court.

On the other hand, Saddr police arrested suspects including Sabir and Qaisar Abbas near Jeevan Veroanah the other day and recovered 20 litres of liquor from their possession. The police filed a case against the suspects and started the further investigation.