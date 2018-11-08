Share:

Islamabad - Inspector General Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that corruption will not be tolerated in the department.

He was addressing the Police Darbaar at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday.

He said that Islamabad police will establish a unit to check corruption in the force and strict disciplinary action will be taken against those involved in such practices. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti, DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IG said that he would not tolerate corrupt elements in the force and those involved in such practices would be shown the door. He directed all police officials to ensure effective measures to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He stressed on the need to adopt a courteous attitude towards citizens and to perform duties in a professional manner.

The head of the force said that the welfare of the policemen would be his top priority and all of the personnel would have to work as a team for brining laurels to the force.

The IG said that departmental tests would be conducted next month from Constable to Inspector level and those getting good marks would be given responsibilities as Station House Officers, Muharrars and others.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that reconciliatory committees would be constituted in Islamabad on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and public complaints would be resolved on a priority basis.

He said that new inductions would be made in Islamabad police and promotions would be made against the vacant seats next month.

The IG said that he would conduct a ‘special sitting’ every month where officers and jawans would be given an opportunity to brief him about their problems.

All issues of policemen would be resolved on merit and there would be no need to approach anyone in this regard, he assured.

Later, the IG mingled with the policemen, heard their problems and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

He also issued directions to exempt the under-training personnel at Police Training School from the performance of duties during law and order situation.