Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A dacoit was arrested by police at Pirmahal in wee hours on Tuesday. However, two of his accomplices managed to escape. District police spokesperson Attaullah told the media that a Pirmahal police party stopped three men on a motorcycle on Pirmahal-Kamalia Bypass, but they accelerated the speed of their bike. He added that when policemen followed them, they entered a housing colony. Dolphin and QRF policemen were also called and they besieged the area. Later, one of them surrendered himself to police along with a gun but the two others fled away under the cover of darkness. The suspect, who turned himself in, was identified as Shehbaz Ahmad of Chak 296 GB, Toba.