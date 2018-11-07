Share:

KASUR-The dangling electricity wires near the main gate of Govt MC Primary School Sabzi Mandi posing a potent threat to the lives of students.

According to the school management, the Lesco authorities have been informed several times about the electricity wires hanging in front of the school's main gate but to no avail.

The school's headmaster told The Nation that parents of the children, studying at the school, were anxious because the wires hanging over the school's gate endangered their children's lives. They said that they would resort to protest if their demand was not met.

On the other hand, Kasur District Police Officer Dr Shehzad Asif said that maintaining law and order in the district was the first and foremost priority of the police. He stated these remarks during an introductory meeting with local journalists at his office.

He added: "With the cooperation of lawyers, journalists, traders, and citizens belonging to other walks of life, the police will restore peace in the district." He stressed, "The police cannot eliminate crime without public cooperation." The journalists assured the DPO of their cooperation in crime eradication.

ONE CONDEMNED TO DEATH, another JAILED

A man was condemned to death while his brother was sentenced to life in prison by a local court for shooting a man-said to be their relative-dead the previous year over an issue of chaff cutting at Kot Gaman, Chunian here the other day.

According to the prosecution, two brothers including M Irfan and M Rizwan had shot dead their relative M Azam the previous year during brawl erupted over chaff cutting. Chunian city police arrested the accused, registered a case against them, and produced them in the court.

In the light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahida Saeed convicted the accused for the murder. She awarded death sentence to M Irfan, and imposed a fine of Rs150,000 upon him. The judge also imprisoned M Rizwan for life, and fined him a total 150,000 rupees.