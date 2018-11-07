Share:

MULTAN-The divisional administration has launched a large-scale vigorous campaign across Multan division to control smog as cases have been registered against 63 brick-kilns and 66 industrial units besides issuance of notices to another 170 industries for emitting smoke.

This was disclosed by the divisional authorities during a meeting held to review progress in the drive here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Commissioner personally monitoring performance of the task force constituted to control smog. He directed heads of all departments to work together to make the campaign successful.

The Additional Commissioner disclosed that the air quality index plunged to 64 from 124 which was a great achievement of the stakeholders concerned. He declared that the campaign would continue with full force. Briefing the participants, Deputy Director Environment said that 98 percent brick kilns were closed in Multan which helped at large to improve air quality index.

He added that 129 FIRs were registered against smoke emitting industries and brick kilns.

Deputy Director Agriculture Mian Manzoor Ahmad informed that 19 FIRs were registered against those burning the remains of crops.

He said that 1,246 training and awareness creation sessions were also held with the farmers while pamphlets were distributed among 3881 people. Secretary RTA Tayyab Khan said that 300 vehicles were checked out of which 100 smoke emitting ones were fined.

MD Solid Waste Management Anwarul Haq said that teams of the authority were working at union council level and 41 challans had been registered so far against those burning trash.

Director Health Dr. Shahid Bokhari said that counters had been set up under the campaign and hospitals were issued alert to cope with smog related health hazards.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Ashfaq Chaudhry disclosed that seven cases were registered against farmers for burning crop remains and four brick kiln owners.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Rao Imtiaz disclosed that all 125 brick kilns in the district were shut down and six Firs were registered against those who violated the ban.

DCO Vehari Irfan Ali Kathia said that 129 smoke emitting vehicles had been challaned so far.

AWARENESS SEMINAR

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) organised "Clean & Green Multan" awareness seminar to sensitise citizens to cleanliness in the city. The seminar held at Raza Hall Kutchehry, was graced by Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik and MPA Waseem Khan Badozai with their presence as chief guest.

Speaking to audience, MPA Waseem Khan said that cleanliness is part of our faith, urging the citizens to cooperate with the company to improve sanitary condition. He said that no institution could run without public cooperation.

The MWMC MD said that containers and waste-bins have been installed at various places and urged the people to throw waste into these containers to keep the city neat & clean.

Manager Operation Usman Khursheed said that streets, chowks and roads are face of any city. He urged the citizens to put the waste into shopping bags and placed at containers. He said that people could dial help line 1139 regarding any complaint. Later, a awareness walk was also organized.