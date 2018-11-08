Share:

LAHORE - British Department of International Development (DFID) representative Jinal Shah called on Secretary of Health Punjab Saqib Zafar on Wednesday. He offered support for strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Punjab, especially mother & child programme.

“DFID is pleased that the government is determined to introduce reforms in the health sector for improving service delivery. DFID is ready to extend cooperation for achieving the desired results”, Jinal Shah said.

The Secretary Health apprised the DFID representative about priorities of the government in health sector and said that emergencies of all hospitals had been focused under 100-day program. “Health Department is also working on introducing mid-term and long-term reforms in the health sector”, he said.

He said that recommendations of experts gathered in a recently convened workshop would be considered while formulating the health policy. –Staff Reporter