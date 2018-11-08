Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem distributed Rs169.68 million to 1,474 affectees of Double Shah scam. The recovered amount was distributed during a ceremony held at NAB Complex of Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. This was third phase of the distribution of recovered money to the Double Shah scam affectees. Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad said Double Shah was known for looting money from general public with the promise of multiplying their amount. Talking about the frauds in housing sector, he said, according to the list provided to the Supreme Court, 70 % housing societies were found illegal. He said NAB started investigating the case in 2007 and approximately 6490 aggrieved persons registered complains with NAB. NAB has returned 100% amount to 3,249 victims, so far. He said NAB has returned 80% of total amount and added that NAB has although disbursed Rs1 billion and 200 million in the Double Shah scam which is 80 percent of the total amount. He stated that only NAB Lahore chapter recovered more than four billion rupees in the ongoing year. He claimed that NAB reached a record plea-bargaining of 2 billion rupees in Ferozpur City scam. He said that NAB Lahore confiscated property of over 2-3 billion rupees from the accused of Model Housing Enclave Scam. Talking about Pak-Arab Housing Society scam, he said, within 6 months the administration would bound to return plots worth Rs 18 billion to affectees.