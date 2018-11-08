Share:

Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)’s Department of Communication and Media Studies Wednesday organised a seminar to spread awareness among the students about ‘Drug addiction’, its causes and effects as well as remedies. Dr Faisal Rashid Khan from Soch Foundation was the guest speaker.

He highlighted several causes that have been observed behind the younger generation’s drug addiction including depression, social pressure, unintentional dependency on medicines and lack of self-control. An interactive discussion was held between the participants and the guest s. At the end of the discussion, HoD Communication and Media Studies, Dr Ahlam Tariq presented shields to the guests.