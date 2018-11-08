Share:

ISLAMABAD - The footwear export from the country increased by 15.04 percent during first quarter (July-September) of current fiscal year as compared to same

period of the year 207-18. According to details, the footwear export surged to $29.38 million in July-September (2018-19) from $25.54 million in the same period of last year. The leather footwear export also witnessed a sharp increase of 15.44 percent as it rose to $26.55 million in July-September 2018-19 against the exports worth of $23.002 million in same period of previous year, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).