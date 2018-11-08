Share:

Islamabad - The French embassy has invited applications for the Eiffel scholarship program.

The program is a tool developed and financed by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and is designed to allow the French higher education institutions attract the best foreign students in diploma courses at Masters’ and Doctorate level, said a French embassy statement.

The four major fields of studies covered by Eiffel scholarships are: economics and management, engineering sciences and law/political sciences at Masters’ level; sciences in the broad sense, economics and management, and law/political sciences for the Doctorate level.

The scholarship program allows, for the masters’ part the financing of a diploma course at masters’ level, and lasts 12 to 36 months; for the PhD (Doctorate) the financing of a 10-months mobility as part of a joint supervision or a joint direction of thesis -preferably the second year of the PhD, said the statement. The monthly stipend granted by the Eiffel scholarship program covers cost of living but not tuition, it added. Applications are put forward by the French host institutions, which agree to enroll the grantees in the program for which they are selected. This program is exclusively for foreign applicants. At Masters’ level, the applicant must be at most 30 years old at the date of the selection committee. At PhD level, the applicant must be at most 35 years old at the date of the selection committee.

Application files are from now on available online with deadline for receipt by Campus France on January 11, 2019 and announcement of results in March 2019. The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has granted Campus France with the supervision of the EIFFEL program. In 2017, 5 outstanding Pakistani students have been selected for the Eiffel scholarship.