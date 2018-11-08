Share:

LAHORE - GE Power (NYSE: GE) has announced that it has won equipment and services deals worth more than $ 60 million to power and provide critical maintenance services for a period of 12 years for the 330 megawatts (MW) Thar Energy Limited (TEL) Power Plant in Pakistan. The collaboration further demonstrates GE’s advanced technologies and reinforces its leadership as a trusted partner throughout the lifecycle of a power plant.

Khalid Mansoor, CEO HUBCO said, “We are committed to supporting Pakistan in achieving power self-sufficiency and our focus on using our country’s own resources is testament to this. In driving the TEL project, we are using proven world-class technology by GE, which has demonstrated its long-term efficiency and reliability using similar fuels internationally. The inclusion of a multi-year services agreement furthers GE and Hubco’s cooperation, and not only marks a new milestone in our long-lasting relationship but also in Pakistan’s ambitions for a secure energy future.”

The TEL Power Plant is owned by Thar Energy Limited - a consortium of the Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco), Fauji Fertilizer Limited (FFC) and China Machinery & Engineering Corporation (CMEC). The power plant will use Pakistani lignite coal from the local Thar Block II mine and supply power to the national grid under a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The 330 MW TEL power plant is expected to commence commercial operations in March 2021, and once in operation will provide the equivalent electricity needed to supply up to 600,000 Pakistani households. TEL is a part of the larger 1,320 megawatts (4x330 MW) Thar Block II integrated-mining and power plant plan, which is also included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program.

Hubco currently produces 1,601 MW through three plants located at Hub, Narowal and Azad Jammu Kashmir. It is the only power producer in Pakistan that is executing three projects worth over $3 billion, listed in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), namely the 1,320 MW imported coal-based China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC) at Hub, the 330 MW Thar lignite-based Thar Energy Limited (TEL) at Thar and the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited (SECMC) developing Block II of Thar Coal Field.