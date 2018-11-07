Share:

GUJRANWALA-Police claimed to have traced out the accused involved in blind murder of a girl here at Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala.

According to police, Madiha was killed by some unknown persons about two days ago. The Nowshera Virkan police found the mother and brothers of the deceased girl suspects in the case. During investigation, mother Maqbool Bibi and brothers - Luqman and Sufyan confessed to their crime. They told the police that they had cut off the throat of the girl for contracting love marriage with a youth. The police arrested the mother and brothers of the deceased girl.

On the other hand, a farm owner brutally tortured two boys for mere plucking oranges from his farm at Nowshera Virkan. It was reported that two boys - Shahid and Asif plucked oranges from the farm.

The farm owner, Laiq, reached the spot and held both The police started investigation.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED

FOR RESISTANCE

A man was shot at and injured by dacoits for showing resistance to a robbery attempt here at Fattu Mand the other day. It was reported that Saleem stood at his doorstep when two armed men snatched cash from him at gunpoint. When Saleem showed resistance, the dacoits opened fire leaving Saleem with critical injuries. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.