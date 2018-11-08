Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Sindh government has decided to launch aggressive action against those involved in usury in order to eliminate this menace from the province.

In a statement, he said that Sindh government has decided to introduce strictest legislation in this regard.

He added that complaints of usury has been received from different districts of the province, adding that poor farmers were being plundered with both hands as individuals lent loans on high rates to poor farmers.

He said that the farmers were committing suicide due to stress of paying off high interest loans in times which was beyond their reach. The advisor has said legislation draft against the usury was in final consideration, adding that it will be tabled in Sindh Assembly soon.

Wahab said that after the complaints of suicide due to usury, Sindh government has decided to launch aggressive action against the individual involved in the business of usury and added that after the legislation they would also be arrested.