ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government decided to give compensation to those who suffered losses during the religio-political party activists’ protest across the country and in this connection the Prime Minister directed the Punjab government to workout compensation package.

As mainly the lockdown and protests concentration was in main cities of the Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to immediately workout the losses to the properties of the people during the protests and lockdown so that they could be duly compensated.

A day earlier Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadari briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the negotiations that had taken place to resolve the issue through negotiation.

It was further decided in the meeting that Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself remain in touch with the religious scholars and leaders belonging to various sects to deal with the issues created by some certain religious elements following the verdict of apex court in Aasia Bibi case.

It was further decided in the meetings following the negotiated settlement with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan(TLP) that government would not spare the miscreants involved in causing damage to public and private properties during the protest and writ of the government would be established at all costs.

During the meeting with Federal Religious Minister the other day which was also joined by Federal Information Minister Premier Khan said that he would remain in touch with religious scholars and declared clerics’ proposal vital for transforming the country into a state like Madina. He said that they wanted to show the world a picture of real and peaceful Islam. He said that the government committed to poverty alleviation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government wanted a sustainable solution to poverty reduction by creating employment opportunities and bringing reforms in various sectors.

He was chairing a meeting on poverty reduction and related reforms in Islamabad Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the local government system needs to be utilised at the grassroots level to reduce poverty so that needy people are promptly reached and resources are not wasted.

The Prime Minister said immediate steps are needed to be taken to resolve the issue of stunted growth which deprives our children of equal development opportunities.

Imran Khan directed to create harmony among health, education, food, environment and other sectors in order to find a solution to this issue of serious magnitude. The meeting was briefed on steps relating to poverty reduction and reforms in this regard.

The Prime Minister was also given a detailed briefing on promotion of technical education, increase in employment opportunities, provision of financial assistance, inexpensive accommodation, social protection and Sehat Insaf Card.