ISLAMABAD (PR) - In a convention held on 1st November 2018, at a local hotel, Shell engaged with the government, business leaders, diplomats and academia to share insights in energy transition and help shape discussion around building a sustainable energy future for Pakistan.

The Shell event hosted more than 50 thought leaders and dignitaries, including Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms, Sher Afgan Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Dr Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Energy, and Uzma Adil, chairperson OGRA.

The presentation was headlined by Roger Bounds, Vice President Strategy & Portfolio at Shell, who shared knowledge on energy for a changing world, success stories of policy actions for clean energy and suggestions for Pakistan.

An LNG outlook was shared by Ajay Shah, Vice President Shell Energy Asia, highlighting that Pakistan is amongst the top 10 LNG importers in the world.