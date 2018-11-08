Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer (IO)on Wednesday informed the Accountability Court of Islamabad that 18 companies of Hassan Nawaz owned total 17 properties, including flats.

NAB IO Muhammad Kamran produced the assets details of accused Hassan Nawaz while recording his statement before Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik, who heard the Flagship Investment reference filed by the NAB against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was also present during the hearing.

He deposed that NAB had submitted an application to the Companies’ House London’ and HM Land Registry to obtain the record of companies owned by Nawaz’s son Hassan Nawaz .

He had visited the United Kingdom (UK) for follow-up of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA), he added.

Kamran stated that he had pursued the departments concerned of UK through phone calls to get the record.

He visited Pakistan’s High Commission in London alongwith NAB’s Director Rawalpindi on August 24, 2017 and Council Assistant Zakiuddin provided him 12 sealed envelops obtained from the office of Rao Abdul Hannan, who was working as Visa and Council Attache with the High Commission.

After getting the documents verified from the notary public and Commonwealth, he recorded the statement of Rao Abdul Hannan, Kamran added.

The defence counsel contended that the documents submitted by the NAB’s last witness could not be presented as evidence against his client.

The court adjourned the hearing till Thursday, when the NAB IO will continue recording of his statement.