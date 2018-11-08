Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned singers from Hazara Division Shakeel Awan and Afshan Zaibi enthralled the audience through a colorful performance on Wednesday here at National Press Club (NPC). Their performance was part of a cultural show organized by Hazara Journalist Association in collaboration with NPC with an aim to promote the art and culture of Hazara Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shakeel Awan entertained the audience with his melodies and received a thunderous applause from the audience. He presented the songs “Teri Thodi Uttay”, “Kashmir Wadi aye Dila”, “Mushkan Dap Alia,” and “Ve Adi Adi.” He is known as one of the best folk and Hindko singer of Hazara Division; at the event his songs in different languages including Hindko, Pharhi Potohari, Panjabi and Urdu mesmerized the audience. Afshan Zaibi a famous, singer with a vast portfolio of multilingual songs also performed in the cultural show.

while the audience joined her and danced to the music. The organizers said Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage and this event is an effort to preserve the musical heritage of Hazara Division as well as a tribute to the people of Hazara. Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while the event was attended by Politicians, lawyers, doctors and national players belonging to Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.