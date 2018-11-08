Share:

Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with France Higher Education institutions has invited joint research proposals for mobility grants from Pakistani faculty members both from public-private recognized universities.

The spokesperson of HEC Ayesha Ikram Wednesday told APP that the objectives of this program is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between higher educational institutions of Pakistan and France and to benefit from research laboratories by supporting research mobility from both sides.

She said that Proposal has called under the Pak-France research program aimed exploring possibilities of linkages between the two countries’ researchers.

She said that Franco-Pakistan Hubert Curien partnership (PHC) program would also provide opportunities to Pak-French researchers to interact for joint research activities. She told research proposals have been invited in different academic areas including energy, health, water, human and social sciences, climate change and environmental sciences.

The last date for the submission of proposals is 16 November, she concluded.