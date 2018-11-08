Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has overruled that any forward bloc of the PML-N MPAs was in the making in favour of the PTI government.

At a press conference here yesterday, Rana Mashhood also defended the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his rule saying an international conspiracy was hatched to remove an elected prime minister. He also appreciated performance of Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister. He said, “The NAB has no proof against Shehbaz and the Bureau was telling lies on every hearing to seek extension of remand of the former chief minister.” He also questioned NAB’s inaction against persons belonging to the ruling side when they had committed corruption at a huge scale.

The former PML-N minister in Punjab, whose membership was earlier suspended by the party leadership when he had made very controversial remarks against the establishment, also took exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on corruption in Pakistan during his foreign visits. He said the PTI members had gone fed up with the way their party was looking at the PML-N which was in a position to bring an in-house change in Punjab within a month.

He also announced to take legal action against Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas allegedly for incriminating him with financial mismanagement in the education department when he held the education ministry under Shehbaz Sharif government.

PTI failed to deliver: Kaira

President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday said that PTI government had totally failed to deliver.

Addressing media after meeting of the PPP Punjab executive body here, Kaira said the PTI government was running the foreign policy the way it did politics. He said it sounded hard that PTI government would stay for a long period of time in the power corridors. Kaira said the PTI was known for taking u-turns. He said the rulers were happy over getting $3 billion from Saudi Arabia while the value of this amount was not more than money in a showcase as it would only remain in Pakistani accounts without permission to touch it. On the currency swap agreement of the PTI government with China, he said, this agreement was reached by the PPP government not only with China but Turkey and Iran also. The PPP under Asif Ali Zardari had also made agreements with China in agriculture and foods.

Referring to federal minister’s statement on ‘special creatures’ he said, Fawad Ch is himself a special creature after he earned the reputation of joining one party after another since he first joined Musharraf. Kaira also found the government plan for constructing five million houses a non starter. This project of the government is like involving the masses in an endless race. He said the PTI Punjab had miserably failed to deliver. Kaira said the PPP had offered help to run the government but the offer had been construed as a ploy of the PPP to get NRO. However, he maintained, the overall picture shows that the government would not last long. Kaira also held former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Ch responsible for the current predicament. He said it was Justice Ch who picked holes in every step of the PPP government particularly in rental power plants, and hampered running of the government. He said despite worst economic recession and the petroleum prices as high as $148 per barrel at the international level, the PPP controlled the situation and did not pass the burden on to the masses.

On Benami bank accounts, the PPP leader said it was a pity that image of Asif Ali Zardari and the PPP flag was shown wherever the media was mentioning about the Benami and fake accounts. He said Zardari was not afraid of going to jail but the point was, what the media was doing needed to be taken note of by the Judiciary.

Kaira was also highly critical of the decisions of the PTI government that caused exorbitant rise in the prices of the items of daily use and increase in the rates of utility services that have resulted in huge financial burden on the layman.