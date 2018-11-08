Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Meteorological Department said that drought prevailing conditions were likely to continue/intensify in Sindh and southwest Balochistan.

Fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh, National Weather Forecast Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather outlook for Pakistan for the coming month.

The report said that global and regional meteorological indicators such as Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) were likely to oscillate around its neutral position. El Nino Southern oscillation (ENSO) is predicted to remain in positive phase.

The analysis of output from the models suggests that there is probability of 60 percent to 70 percent of above-normal rainfall over southern parts of the country. There is also continuation of above-normal temperature over central and southern parts of the country. Two or three spells of light to moderate rainfall with snow over the hills is also expected in the northern half of the country.

The total inflows were 55,900 cusecs while total outflows were 80,200 cusecs and the total storage is 4.275 MAF. Inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 26,400 cusecs and outflows 41,100 cusecs; River Kabul at Nowshera inflows and outflows at 7,400 cusecs: River Jhelum at Mangla, inflows 10,400 cusecs and outflows 20,000 cusecs; River Chenab at Marala, inflows 11,700 cusecs and outflows 4,000 cusecs.

On Wednesday, inflows in Jinnah Barrage were 66,200 cusecs and outflows 62,200 cusecs; Chashma Barrage, inflows 51,800 cusecs and outflows 51,000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 48,700 cusecs and outflows 44,700 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 3,900 cusecs and outflows zero cusecs, Guddu inflows 33,400 cusecs and outflows 26,800 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 22,300 cusecs and outflows 2,900, Kotri inflows 3,900 cusecs and outflows zero cusecs.

Tarbela reservoir against the minimum operating level of 1,386 feet is presently at 1,474.75 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1,550 feet.

Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1,050 feet is presently at 1,151.70 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1,242 feet.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 645.40 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet.