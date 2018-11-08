Share:

The Punjab University and University of Health Sciences in collaboration with other institutions will establish molecular biology consortium. In this regard, University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram has called upon his PU counterpart Prof Niaz Ahmad. Meanwhile, renowned poet Khalid Masood called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad at his office. The meeting discussed enhancement of educational and co-curricular activities and promote book reading culture among students. Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) has organised two days workshop on “Focusing Level 1 & 2”. Director CCP Dr Saima Dawood welcomed and thanked Dr.Patrici A Omidian from the US. The workshop was aimed at upgrading the existing therapeutic skills of qualified, trained practicing clinical psychologists to work with trauma and other psychological disorders. Punjab University Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in collaboration with Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) will organize a seminar to mark “World Quality Day” on Thursday (today). Theme of this year is “Quality: A Question of Trust”. –Staff Reporter