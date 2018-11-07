Share:

OKARA-A total 245 cases most of them related to utility bills were filed in the alternate dispute resolution (ADR) centres under the supervision of district & session judge.

In September and October, 2018, Out of these cases, 137 were mediated successfully in the ADR centre chaired by Civil Judge Zaheer Ahmad. IN the month of September 129 references including 74 of the utility bills related cases and 51 of civil nature cases were referred to the ADR centre by different courts across the district.

Out of these, 60 references were mediated successfully between the parties; 61 reference were sent back to the courts concerned as the parties remained absent on the fixed dates of hearing for mediation. In one case, medication could not be made while 7 case are still pending.

In October, the mediator centre received 116 fresh references. Out of these 101 were related to utility bills including Wapda, SNGPL and PTCL, civil 9, criminal 4 and 2 of family cases.

In 77 references the parties reached successfully in medication while 20 references were sent back to the courts concerned due to the absence of the parties. In 4 cases, medication failed while 22 references are pending in the ADR Centre.

It is important to mention that after a yearlong dormancy of the ADR centre, now the district & session judge re-activated and encouraged the centre.

Out of total 241 references of these 2 months, 175 were related to utility bills as big majority of the low income families faces unjustified troubles from Wapda, SNGPL and PTCL departments.