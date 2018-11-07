Share:

WINDHOEK:- A strategic report released by the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services on Tuesday has revealed that the southern Africa country is in a unique position to eliminate the local transmission of malaria. “The Ministry of Health and Social Services with the support of partners, has implemented a strong malaria control programme, steadily improving the coverage and quality of indoor residual spraying (IRS), introducing long lasting insecticide-treated nets and increasing access to rapid malaria diagnosis and new artemisinin-based combination treatment,” said the report.

Though calling for consolidation of current efforts in combating malaria, the report signed by the country’s Minister of Health and Social Services Bernard Haufiku said Namibia is ahead of most southern African countries in malaria elimination.