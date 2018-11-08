Share:

ISLAMABAD - In pursuance of high demand of skilled and semi-skilled manpower in foreign countries including Gulf states and others, NAVTTC was set to add more 50,000 trainees in existing number of 0.1 million under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) Phase V. "Currently, the NAVTTC has imparted vocational and technical trainings to 100,000 less educated youth including males, females, eunuchs and others under the PMYSDP’s phase IV," PMYSDP Director Muhammad Nadeem Butt said. Talking to APP here on Wednesday, the PMYSDP director said the department had proposed 150,000 quota for the 5th phase of project with 50 percent increase for which PC-I had been submitted in Central Departmental Working party which is likely to initiate in first month of 2019. "The NAVTCC is providing the vocational and technical trainings at par international standards so that our youth could explore maximum jobs in foreign potential markets," he remarked.

To a question, Nadeem said the prime focus of the department was to train the aspirants for construction trade as Qatar required a bulge of skilled workforce for construction purpose in anticipation of 2022 football World cup, which was likely to be held in Qatar.

Under phase V, he said, some 85,000 youth would be given trainings relating to construction profession including electrician, plumber, aluminum fabricator, tile fixers as it would enhance the chances of employment in national as well as international markets due to self-employability.

During the last phase, it was decided to acquaint the aspirants with the basics of Arabic and English languages. A guide was introduced, which was provided to him/her during six months course, containing necessary communication phrases.

Director General (DG) Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Kashif Ahmed Noor stressed to promote foreign languages in the country by starting the courses of Arabic, Chinese, Japanese and other languages in public-private varsities for the purpose.

Lauding the initiative taken by Qatar of starting the one window facilitation centre here, he urged the authorities concerned to expedite government to government contacts for opening of other countries’ specific facilitation centers in Pakistan to reduce the ratio of repatriated workers.

He said recently Japan had asked to hire 50,000 manpower of Pakistan on internship for which he had requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make the arrangements with Japanese authorities for permanent employment of those interns.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAVTTC had already trained about 100,000 youth under the programme’s first, second and third phases with 66:34, 61:39 and 72:28 male/female ratio, respectively.