Share:

LAHORE (PR) - OLX has been a market leader in online classifieds since 2006, helping customers around the world buy, sell or exchange almost anything. Globally, OLX serves hundreds of millions of customers in 35+ markets and in over 50 languages.

OLX has unveiled its biggest global update since its inception by overhauling the entire app and web experience, alongside showcasing a new brand identity. Pakistan is one of the first countries where OLX is launching the new brand and platform.

This change signals OLX’s intent to modernize the classifieds experience and shows that it considers Pakistan as an important market. OLX announced that this change is part of a larger ambition in expanding beyond traditional classifieds by offering more end-to-end services and providing users with smarter buying and selling choices.