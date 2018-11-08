Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Opposition parties had been making allegations of rigging just for political survival, but in fact they did not have any proof.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that the general election 2018 was the most transparent and fair elections in the country’s history, which were even acknowledged by the European Union observers. On the contrary, general election 2013 was openly rigged, he stated.

He said that Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak had been unanimously elected Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on General Election 2018. Pervaiz Khattak’s name was proposed by PPP veteran leader Syed Naveed Qamar in the panel’s first meeting, he said.

The minister said that a sub-committee would be constituted to finalise its terms of reference.

Responding to a question, Fawad said PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari should not be taken seriously as he is in a state of shock.

The minister said Zardari had the habit of mentioning things at inappropriate and wrong time. He further said Zardari could not become popular, whatever he might say.

About the reported data stealing of some banks, he said experts in the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz folds could give the answer.

Fawad said it would be a joke to appoint Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee chairman to examine audit accounts of the tenure of his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

To a question about the relationship between Nawaz Sharif and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he said he would not comment as it was their personal matter.

Fawad said Zardari had no chance to become famous now.

The minister advised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman to enjoy the post-election privileges. Opposition used bank accounts to launder money abroad during its tenure, he alleged.

Earlier, Fawad had suggested to send mischievous politicians to space to clean the earth.

He taunted, “Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) will ensure that once these politicians leave for space, they should never return.”

Fawad further asked to check the package given to former Opposition Leader in National Assembly by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).