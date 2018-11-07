Share:

/INP/ CHICHAWATNI/Toba Tek Singh-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered 170,000 rotten eggs from a private cold storage and 3,000 packets of Gutka from a shop in separate raids conducted on Wednesday.

According to PFA Director General Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, acting on a tip-off, a team of 'vigilance cell" of the authority raided a cold storage situated in the suburbs of Chichawatni.

He said that during operation, 170,000 rotten eggs hidden behind the other commodities were recovered but the owner and employees of the cold storage managed to escaped frm the scene.

The PFA DG said that these eggs were used in bakery item and also supplied to biscuit manufacturing factories in many parts of Punjab.

The PFA sealed the cold storage and registered a case against owner under Section 22 (1) of the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011.

In Toba Tek Singh, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team raided a general store located near grain market at Pirmahal.

Upon search, the officials recovered 3,000 packets of Gutka which were being illegally sold to the customers by shop owner Munawar Hussain. The PFA staffers burnt all the Gutka packs at a deserted place outside the city.