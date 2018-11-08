Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emphasising that all stakeholders must engage in dialogue process, Prime Minster Imran Khan on Wednesday called for opening channels of humanitarian assistance for people suffering from famine in Yemen.

“The conflict in Yemen affects the regional peace and stability and no military solution can resolve it,” he said during his meeting with Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Muhammed Motahar Alashabi, who called on him in Islamabad.

Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to play its role in bringing all parties on the negotiating table for a political settlement of the Yemen conflict.

He assured the ambassador of unwavering support of Pakistan for an early resolution of the conflict, in light of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and restoration of the legitimate government of President Abdurabuh Mansour Hadi in Yemen.

The PM also called for more concerted and coordinated efforts at global level to alleviate the sufferings of Yemeni people and to ensure their safe return to their homes.

The Yemeni envoy conveyed felicitations of their leadership to the prime minister on his election and conveyed best wishes for the success of his government in achieving the goal of building a prosperous, progressive and forward looking Pakistan.

PM Imran also wished for an early end of hostilities for lasting peace in Yemen.

Earlier in a statement, Imran Khan had announced that Pakistan would endeavour to play the role of a mediator in the Yemen war.

He said that his government was playing a positive role in mediating matters, especially on Yemen, to unite the Muslim World.