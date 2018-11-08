Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to hold an audit of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and to bring the individuals involved in corruption to justice.

A meeting of ETPB was held under the chairmanship of the prime minister on Wednesday. The PM showed his apprehensions on corrupt practices and nepotism which was committed within the board in the past. He directed the reorganisation of the board and gave consent to constitute a task force for the better management of the evacuee property and its usage in a befitting manner in the best national interest.

He also issued instructions to Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to present all the affairs along with all details of the board in the cabinet meeting.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Religious Affairs Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed and Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board Muhammad Tariq gave detailed briefing to the prime minister on the functioning, administration and financial matters of the board.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said rule of law and establishment of peace would be the top priority of government and writ of government would be established at all costs.

Talking to the party’s parliamentarians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the opposition parties’ hue and cry against ongoing drive against corrupt elements would not deter them and their struggle for establishing ‘Naya Pakistan.’

The Prime Minister said that for the first time in the country’s history they had initiated evaluation of their ministers and those who fell short of quality performance would be replaced by better people.

Besides party Parliamentarians from Charsadda, Sawabi, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq also attended the meeting.

Talking about the poor state of national economy when they took over the government, the Prime Minister admitted the massive problems facing the country but expressed his resolve that they would overcome these problems with the help of friendly states and by taking prudent economic steps to put the national economy back on track.

The Prime Minister said that to overcome the gigantic economic problems, especially the foreign exchange reserves issue, they approached the friendly states to meet their economic needs and approaching IMF would be on least priority.

He said that they wanted to provide relief to the poor and salaried class and that was the reason while increasing the gas and electricity tariff they had properly taken care of these segments of society and minimum burden would be transferred to them.

Prime Minister was clear on the policy that to spruce up the economy the country needed to increase exports so they have given special incentives and reliefs to the export oriented industry in the country.

Similarly to attract direct foreign investment in the country they were working on providing relaxation to the investors and providing ease of business environment to both local and foreign investors.

The Parliamentarians from these districts discussed the issues facing their constituencies and the development projects they wanted for their areas. Prime Minister assured that the development and facilitation of general masses would be top on their agenda and people would seek a marked change in the governance after six months time.

Prime Minister also briefed the party MPs on his recent visit to China and hoped that the positive impact of his visit would soon translate into the increased trade and economic cooperation with Beijing.

He said that China will give Pakistan ‘short-term’ and ‘long-term’ economic packages. China will help Pakistan in every way possible, PM Khan added.

He further informed that Pakistani and Chinese authorities have decided to make Rashkai economic zones operational.

The prime minister also told his party lawmakers to highlight the incompetence of the previous governments in the assemblies.

ABRAR SAEED/Agencies