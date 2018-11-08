Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chief Khurram Sherzaman has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led provincial government instead of legislation putting all its force to keep its hold on the Sindh Police Department.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that it is the responsibility of the government to empower the security institutions but the PPP during last ten years worked to keep its hold in the departments.

The PTI chief said that currently legislations were required to run the affairs of security institutions in better way and it is the only way to depoliticize Sindh police . But the provincial rulers still practicing the out dated formula and busy transfer posting of IG Sindh, he added. He said that the PTI believes in depoliticizing of police while authorising home department for the transfer and posting is an attempt to keep its influence.

The practice needs to be stopped as in future it will affect the law and order situation in the province. The PTI will raise this key issue on assembly floor soon, he added.

The PTI chief further said that the KP Police was working as an independent institution after the passage of Police Act 2017. Similar legislation is required in Sindh province and opposition is ready to play its role in this regard.