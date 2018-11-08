Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Public Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Wednesday said that skilled human resource had proven to be essential asset of developing countries and the criminal Justice system was the base of any civilised society.

“The expert prosecutors are the most vital component of criminal justice system, as they are supposed to bridge the gap between all the stakeholders. Prosecutors must learn latest techniques of prosecution”, he expressed these views while presiding over the closing ceremony of four-week induction training course for assistant district public prosecutors.

The minister stressed that Prosecution department officials should also work hard to justify its separation from police department.

Director Centre for Professional Development, Muhammad Jahangir told the minister that 2291 prosecutors have been trained by CPD so far in different dimensions.

Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din said that it was a matter of great satisfaction to see CPD playing its role in imparting standard training and capacity building. He stressed upon the Prosecutors to be diligent, honest, independent and industrious in the discharge of their duties. He said that an independent prosecution service was need of the hour. He said that prosecutors were bestowed with the sacred duty of playing their role in provision of justice to the victims.

Ch Zaheer ud Din said that prosecutors should be well acquainted with the law and its evolution to build their professional capacity. He hoped that newly inducted prosecutors will practice the skills acquired from the training with dedication. “This is because you may encounter a lot of resistance from other components of the system which are accustomed to wrong practices and flawed traditions”, he observed, adding that government will continue focusing on human resource development and administration of justice in letter and spirit.

The minister congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the course and distributed the certificates among them. Earlier, the minister visited various sections of the Centre and at the end he wrote his expressions in visitors’ book.