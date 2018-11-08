Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Amir Liaquat in contempt of court case. Hussain pleaded not guilty and tendered unconditional apology.

However, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, which was hearing the case, rejected the apology.

Hussain is indicted for defying the top court’s March 6, 2017, wherein the top court had restrained Hussain not to pass derogatory remarks in his show on Bol TV Channel against other private TV channel and its anchor Shahzaib Khanzada.

The charge sheet against Hussain contains the script of his show making Khanzada and the channel controversial.

“The above excerpts from your TV programme mentioned above and your statement made in Cr.M.A. No. 652/2017 tantamount to disobeying, disregarding and flouting the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and your above conduct tends to disrespect and ridicule this Court and thereby, you obstructed, interfered and prejudiced the process of law and due course of proceedings of this court,” the charge sheet stated.

According to the charge sheet, Hussain is indicted under Article 204 of the Constitution and Section 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance.

“You therefore are guilty of committing the contempt of Supreme Court of Pakistan within the meaning of Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, punishable under section 5 of the said Ordinance and which offence is cognizable by this Court,” the charge sheet further stated.

The top court also observed that Hussain’s conduct is inappropriate.

On August 10, the top court had issued Contempt of Court (CoC) notice to Hussain for violating the undertaking he gave to the top court.

Hussain in his undertaking had assured the top court that he will not incite viewers and spread the hatred among general public by propaganda against media persons and others through a current affairs programme at Bol Network.

The applications were filed by Independent Media Corporation and Anchor Shahzeb Khanzada against Hussain wherein it was requested to the top court to initiated contempt of court proceedings against Hussain on account of violation of his undertaking that he will never spread hatred through his programme.

The top court in March last year had prohibited Hussain from hatred speech programme. The application had argued that Hussain in one of his TV programmes had accused Khanzada of supporting blasphemy convicts.

Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti has been appointed as prosecutor in the case. The bench while adjourning the matter till November 29 for recording of evidences.