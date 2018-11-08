Share:

Rawalpindi - PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said Clean and Green Pakistan campaign is a great program and the government is making all out efforts to obtain fruitful results as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said he said it is a movement to make Pakistan clean and green through changing mindsets and behaviours of people. “The movement reflects new Pakistan,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled “Clean and Green Punjab” organized by Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company at Rawalpindi Arts Council. On the occasion, MPA Farah Agha, Managing Director (MD) RWMC Dr Rizwan Ali Sherdil, Chairman Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas, Project Director Albayrak Fateh Anat, GM Operations Marat Shengar, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and large number of students of educational institutions were also present.

Addressing the seminar, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the government would launch cleanliness drive in small towns besides the posh areas of the province. He asked the managements of Albayrak and RWMC to clean the narrow streets and bazaars.

He lauded the services of RWMC for launching a program to declare 10 union councils as zero solid waste in Rawal Town. He said this model would also be introduced in other areas of the city. MPA Farah Agha, while speaking, said it is the prime responsibility of every citizen to keep his house and other places clean. “The parents should also motivate their children to clean themselves,” she said.

The school students presented tableaus and national songs. At the end, a walk “Clean and Green Punjab” was also organised by the attendants.