LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated Malik Asad Ali Khokar to contest by-election for PP-168-Lahore. This seat has been vacated by Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N who took oath as Member National Assembly last month. Asad Ali contested last general election from NA-136 but lost to Afzal Khokar of PML-N. PML-N is yet to nominate its candidate for this seat.