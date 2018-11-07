Share:

It is an undeniable fact that in my city Shikarpur, there is a beautiful Benazir Park in front of Deputy Commissioner House. Many families used to visit in daily routine or holiday of Sunday. Unfortunately, owing to the negligence of the municipal committee, this park has been in barren condition, and in which a lot of garbage of heaps. Since long time, number of families does not visit this park. Because of condition is worst to date. The higher authorities should take immediate action against and resolve it as soon as possible.

PRINCY HEER,

Shikarpur, October 27.