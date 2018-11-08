Share:

KARACHI (PR) - No cyber-attack has occurred on Silkbank databases, nor any of customers is affected by a reported cyber-attack on another bank. Silkbank Security Protocols are backed by state-of-the-art systems that conform to the highest international standards.

Further, Silkbank Credit Cards are secured by chip based technology, verified by Visa online transactions and ‘Guard your Card’ features. Similarly, Silkbank Debit Cards rely on world class Temenos core banking system and ‘Guard your Card’ feature. Therefore, Silkbank customers can continue to enjoy safe and secure card transactions with complete peace of mind.