KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Iman vowed to maintain law and order situation across Sindh and committed to employ all available resources in this regard on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting with businessmen community at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), IGP Sindh has maintained his commitment to change the police perception among common citizens.

“We have changed Sindh police official slogans to ‘proud to serve,” he said, adding “Now police have all available to keep responsive environment in order to serve the people.”

He said: “We also introducing valued ‘reward and punishment policy’ for further police reforms, so that no one would have been escaped from punishment, if found involved in unlawful activities, while those who perform their duties with professional commitment would be given rewards.”

He also claimed that due to strategic planning of law enforcement agencies, the streets crimes are gradually being defeated, while those who are involved in heinous crime also be punishing from the courts. He further saiod that we have planned to turn Sindh reserve police into Anti-riots police force.

“In order to give response with immediate basis during call of duty, the Anti-riots police also being set-up with qualified modern lines,” the IGP added. He said that we have also planned to reform the traffic engineering so that traffic plying on the roads could be regulated with more professional manner.

He also announced that focal person to deal the difficulties of businessmen community would be appointed in order to overcome the businessmen community issues. Kaleem also suggested that all SHOs should be deployed in all businesses areas with the consultation of businessmen community and friendly environment would be created among the community.

He also requested to businessmen community that they can make direct contact with him, when they have complains regarding misbehaviour of any law enforcer or those who are not fulfilling their duties or show unwillingness to solve the pertaining matters.

The DIGs of all zones and members of the FPCCI also attended the meeting in large number.