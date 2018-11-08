Share:

LAHORE - The second day of all Pakistan music conference spanned performances by amateurs and young singers from various Gharanas.

The conference has been organised in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts at Open Air Theatre Bagh-i-Jinnah.

The classical and semi-classical music gala started right on time at 6pm and attracted music enthusiasts sitting in the open air.

Vocalists sang Sufi verses, Kafi, ghazals, folk and khayal whereas the instrumentalists played dhol, tabla, sitar and Sarangi. There were also amateur singers from Walled City of Lahore representing their society titled ‘Living heritage’.

APMC Secretary General Dr Ghazala Irfan said: “Classical music is getting vanish with the passage of time. All Pakistan music conference is a step to revive classical music which used to be our identity. We have the best artistes in our country but dilemma is that there isn’t any support for them.

Mina Haroon, a visitor said: “We used to miss this ambiance when the conference was taking place at Alhamra. The open sky, lush greenery around and being on a hill this venue is just fabulous.”

The opening performance was given by Ahsan Ali who mesmerized the audience with his soulful voice singing Qawwali of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan ‘Je Tu Akhian De Samne Nahi Rehna’.

The next performance was given by Rohail Waqas. He performed Kalam of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah ‘Mahiya Tere Vekhan nu’ and set the mood of the night.

Shehryar Maqbool performance also provided great solace to the music lovers. He sang ‘Parh Parh Alam Fazal howa’ and received applause by the audience.

Thursday (today) will feature performance of folk music, ghazal, kaafi and thumri.