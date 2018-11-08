Share:

PR KARACHI - SGC has donated Rs 15 million in ‘The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund’.

The SSGC executives and workers enthusiastically responded to the clarion call of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan by donating their basic salaries towards this national cause. SSGC executives and workers contributed their 2-day and 1-day basic salaries, respectively towards the cause that would help to overcome water scarcity issue in the country. An amount of Rs 15 million has been transferred in the ‘The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund’.