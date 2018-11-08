Share:

LOS ANGELES:- The Weeknd has revealed his new album is ‘’coming soon’’.

The 28-year-old singer may have just released a six track EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’ in March this year, but he’s already got big plans for the full length follow-up to 2016 record ‘Starboy’. Speaking to his fans during a show in his hometown of Toronto this week, the Canadian star said: ‘’I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days... I haven’t been this inspired in years, I got to tell you.‘’I want you guys to be the first to know, I’m working on my new album right now.”