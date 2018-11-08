Share:

GHAZNI:- Three police have been killed after the Taliban militants attacked the peaceful Jaghori district in the troubled Ghazni province on Wednesday, spokesman for provincial government Aref Nuri said. “Taliban militants launched offensive against security checkpoints in Angori area of Jaghori district to gain ground in the peaceful district triggering gun battle and so far three police have been killed and five others injured,” Nuri told Xinhua. Commander of local police Bahsi Habib is also among those injured in the fighting, Nuri added. However, the official asserted that the attacking Taliban fled away to the mountainous area in the neighbouring Gilan district after “suffering casualties” and the security forces are chasing the insurg ents.–Xinhua

Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the restive Ghazni province are yet to make comment.