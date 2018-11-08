Share:

LAHORE (PR) - In view of the latest wave of cyber-attacks that has shocked the local banking system, Telenor Microfinance Bank has comprehensively reviewed and tested its security systems to find that no attempt was made at breaching the Bank’s systems. The Bank thus encourages customers to use its products and services confidently and freely across Pakistan.

The controls are under strict 24/7 check and are robust enough to thwart any hacking attempt. And, in case any unusual activity is detected, customers will be intimated in time.

“We have run comprehensive security system checks and found that everything is safe and in total control,” said Shahid Mustafa, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank. “All customers can use our products and services free from fear as we are working round-the-clock to ensure safe banking nationwide.”